Monday, Nov 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Squalls, Heavy Rain Predicted For Andaman & Nicobar islands On Nov 15-16

Though the alert has been issued for the next five days from Sunday but on November 15 and 16, the rainfall likely to create havoc in some parts of the archipelago including, Port Blair, Campbell Bay, Kamorta and Diglipur, the department said.  

Heavy rains in coastal and central parts of Maharashtra over the weekend.
Heavy rainfall warning in some places in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Nov 2022 10:23 pm

The Directorate of Disaster Management has issued heavy rainfall warning in some places in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 15-16. All the floating, aviation and ashore units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Coast Guard (ICG), the Navy were mobilised and put on high alert, it said, adding that these assets have been deployed in Andaman sea.

Though the alert has been issued for the next five days from Sunday but on November 15 and 16, the rainfall likely to create havoc in some parts of the archipelago including, Port Blair, Campbell Bay, Kamorta and Diglipur, the department said.  

"Due to squally weather, wind  speed exceeding 45 kmph is likely to prevail over Andaman Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea in coming few days," a statement issued by the Directorate of Disaster Management said.

Meanwhile, tourists were asked to stay indoor and requested not to venture into sea for adventure sports at Corbyn’s Cove, Swaraj, Elephanta, Collinpur beaches, Shaheed Dweep and Wandoor etc.

Flight services from Kolkata, Delhi, Visakhapatnam and Chennai to Port Blair may be affected due the rough weather and passengers are advised to make prior enquiry before making their travel arrangements, the statement said.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Heavy Rain Low-pressure Area Andaman & Nicobar Islands Cyclonic Circulation Downpour Meteorological Department
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Won't Contest Elections Myself: Prashant Kishor

Won't Contest Elections Myself: Prashant Kishor