SP Workers Booked For 'Searching' Officials' Vehicles At Counting Centre In UP's Basti

A case has been registered against Samajwadi Party workers for allegedly stopping and searching vehicles of officials who were going inside the vote counting centre here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on March 9 at a counting centre in Basti, following which a complaint was received, Superintendent of Police Ashish Srivastava said.

"The vehicle of an SDM was searched by some SP workers, following which seven complaints were received.

“Based on the complaints, a case was registered against 100 unknown SP workers on Sunday for ‘attempting to murder’ and ‘obstructing a government servant from discharging his duty’," the SP said.

Meanwhile, SP MLA from Basti Mahendra Yadav termed the police action "torture".

In a memorandum addressed to the District Magistrate and the SP, the legislator alleged that the police are conducting raids at SP leaders’ houses in night, and are harassing even women.