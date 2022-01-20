Friday, Jan 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav To Contest From Karhal Seat In Central UP

Akhilesh Yadav, who is an MP from Azamgarh seat, had on Wednesday said he would decide on contesting the polls after talking to the people of his constituency.

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav To Contest From Karhal Seat In Central UP
Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav - PTI

Trending

Updated: 20 Jan 2022 7:09 pm

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav will contest the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls from Karhal seat in Mainpuri district, said party's national spokesperson Ashutosh Verma said Thursday.

Akhilesh, who is an MP from Azamgarh seat, had on Wednesday said he would decide on contesting the polls after talking to the people of his constituency.

"The party president will contest from Karhal seat of Mainpuri," Ashutosh Verma told PTI on Thursday.

SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav represents Mainpuri constituency in parliament.

Tags

National Akhilesh Yadav UP Assembly Election 2022 Samajwadi Party
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

INS Ranvir: Navy Personnel Killed In Explosion Cremated With Full State Honours

INS Ranvir: Navy Personnel Killed In Explosion Cremated With Full State Honours

Covid-19: Delhi Logs 12,306 Coronavirus Cases, 43 Fatalities

Spend Your Weekend at Alibaug’s Newest Glamping Site

Hospitalisations In Delhi During Third Covid Wave Significantly Lower Than Second: Govt

Mumbai: Two Held for Issuing Bogus Certificates Of Pvt Varsities

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Daniil Medvedev of Russia gestures after defeating Nick Kyrgios of Australia in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022: Calm Daniil Medvedev Halts Nick Kyrgios Show To Book Round 3 Spot

Displaced Syrian boys look through their tent window as they try to stay warm at a refugee camp near the southern port city of Zahrani, Lebanon.

Snowstorm Leaves Several People Stranded In Middle East

An Army watch snow-covered area near a fence in Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, Jammu.

Indian Army Patrols In Line Of Control In Heavy Snowfall

Actress Deepika Padukone in a still from the trailer of 'Gehraiyaan'. She plays the role of Alisha, one of the two sisters around whose turbulent life the story revolves.

In Pics: 5 Glimpses From The Deepika Padukone-Siddhant Chaturvedi Starrer 'Gehraiyaan' Trailer

A healthcare worker collects swab sample of passengers for Covid-19 test, at Bandra Terminus, in Mumbai.

Covid-19 Tests Conducted Across India As Cases See A Dip