Sonowal Calls For Ayurveda Promotion

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday called for the promotion of Ayurveda for improving the quality of life.

Interacting with experts and researchers at Government Ayurveda College here, he pointed out that Ayurveda has immense potential to generate employment in the country.

The Union Minister for Shipping, Ports, Waterways and Ayush said the government is handholding the students to propel the Ayush sector.

He said the rich floral diversity of Northeast can help drive sustainable economic development in the Ayush sector.

"Our rich legacy of Ayurveda has helped and enriched the quality of human life for thousands of years. Our rich texts in Ayurveda must be popularised for the betterment of the common people's health and help them live a healthy life," Sonowal said.

Research in Ayurveda has given its rich healing practices a modern validation which helps in reaching out to more people, he said.

"Ayurveda has been recognised as a traditional medicinal practice in more than 30 countries and we are exporting Ayurvedic products to more than 100 countries with an annual turnover of USD 18.2 billion in the Ayush sector," he said.

The ministry has also set up Ayush Export Promotion Council to further promote the export of Ayush products from India, Sonowal added.

-With PTI Input