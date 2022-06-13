Monday, Jun 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

So Far, 325 Held For Violence After Friday Prayers: Uttar Pradesh Police Official

A mob had pelted police with stones during the violence in Prayagraj and Saharanpur. At least four other cities witnessed similar scenes during the marches that were carried out to protest the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.

So Far, 325 Held For Violence After Friday Prayers: Uttar Pradesh Police Official
UP Police PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Jun 2022 4:24 pm

The Uttar Pradesh Police has so far arrested 325 people from eight districts of the state in connection with the violence that took place following Friday prayers on June 10, an official said on Monday. The violence was triggered by an alleged controversial remark against Prophet Mohammed by now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma during a TV debate. In a statement issued here, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said 325 people have been arrested from eight districts of the state and 13 FIRs registered in this regard in nine districts. 

Giving district-wise details, Kumar said, "Ninety-two people have been arrested in Prayagraj, 80 in Saharanpur, 51 in Hathras, 41 in Ambedkar Nagar, 35 in Moradabad, 16 in Firozabad, six in Aligarh and four in Jalaun."  Of the 13 cases, three were registered in Prayagraj and Saharanpur, and one each in Firozabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Moradabad, Hathras, Aligarh, Lakhimpur Kheri and Jalaun, the senior officer said.  A mob had pelted police with stones during the violence in Prayagraj and Saharanpur. At least four other cities witnessed similar scenes during the marches that were carried out to protest the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.


In Prayagraj, a mob had set on fire a few motorcycles and carts, and also attempted to set ablaze a police vehicle. Police used tear gas and lathis to disperse the protesters and restore peace. A policeman was injured, according to officials. Sharma was suspended by the BJP as several Islamic nations denounced her comments on the Prophet during a TV debate.

Related stories

Kuwait Government Deports Expats Protesting Over Remarks Against Prophet Mohammed.

Maharashtra : Nupur Sharma Seeks Time To Appear Before Bhiwandi Police Over Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad

‘Return Gift For Rioters’: Videos Of Police Brutality Amid Prophet Row Draw Flak On Twitter

In Saharanpur, protesters shouted slogans against Sharma and demanded death sentence for her. There were protests in Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur and Lucknow as well. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Prophet Mohammed BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma Naveen Kumar Jindal Uttar Pradesh Police Violence Prayagraj Saharanpur Additional Director General Of Police (Law And Order) Firozabad Ambedkar Nagar Moradabad BJP Islamic Nations
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs SA, 2nd T20I: India Seek Revenge

IND Vs SA, 2nd T20I: India Seek Revenge

Men's FIH Pro League: IND Vs BEL - Preview

Men's FIH Pro League: IND Vs BEL - Preview