So Far, 325 Held For Violence After Friday Prayers: Uttar Pradesh Police Official

The Uttar Pradesh Police has so far arrested 325 people from eight districts of the state in connection with the violence that took place following Friday prayers on June 10, an official said on Monday. The violence was triggered by an alleged controversial remark against Prophet Mohammed by now-suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma during a TV debate. In a statement issued here, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said 325 people have been arrested from eight districts of the state and 13 FIRs registered in this regard in nine districts.

Giving district-wise details, Kumar said, "Ninety-two people have been arrested in Prayagraj, 80 in Saharanpur, 51 in Hathras, 41 in Ambedkar Nagar, 35 in Moradabad, 16 in Firozabad, six in Aligarh and four in Jalaun." Of the 13 cases, three were registered in Prayagraj and Saharanpur, and one each in Firozabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Moradabad, Hathras, Aligarh, Lakhimpur Kheri and Jalaun, the senior officer said. A mob had pelted police with stones during the violence in Prayagraj and Saharanpur. At least four other cities witnessed similar scenes during the marches that were carried out to protest the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad.



In Prayagraj, a mob had set on fire a few motorcycles and carts, and also attempted to set ablaze a police vehicle. Police used tear gas and lathis to disperse the protesters and restore peace. A policeman was injured, according to officials. Sharma was suspended by the BJP as several Islamic nations denounced her comments on the Prophet during a TV debate.

In Saharanpur, protesters shouted slogans against Sharma and demanded death sentence for her. There were protests in Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur and Lucknow as well.

(With PTI inputs)