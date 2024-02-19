Smriti Irani Challenges Rahul Gandhi To Contest From Amethi Again

Union Minister Smriti Irani has challenged Rahul Gandhi, as his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Uttar Pradesh today, to contest from his former constituency of Amethi.

Irani told NDTV on Monday, "In 2019 he left Amethi, today Amethi has left him. If he is confident, then without going to Wayanad (Gandhi's Constituency), let him fight from Amethi."