Smog Weather Returns To Delhi

People walk on the Kartavya Path as smog shrouds Raisina hill, in New Delhi.
A woman is seen wearing a face mask at Lodhi Garden, in New Delhi. Delhi's air quality remained in the poor category for the fourth consecutive morning on Thursday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.
Smog engulfs the Yamuna biodiversity park near Burari, in New Delhi.
Smog engulfs the Jharoda Majra Metro Station station near Burari, in New Delhi.
Scattered clouds cover the skyline above the Lodhi Garden, in New Delhi.
An anti-smog gun being used to curb air pollution, in New Delhi.
An anti-smog gun being used to curb air pollution, in New Delhi.