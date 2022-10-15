Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
Sisodia Takes A Dig At Centre Over India's Low Ranking In Global Hunger Index

On Saturday, senior AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took a dig at the USD-5 trillion economy target of the BJP government at the Centre, pointing to India's low ranking in Global Hunger Index.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Updated: 15 Oct 2022 7:14 pm

Senior AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday took a dig at the USD-5 trillion economy target of the BJP government at the Centre, pointing to India's low ranking in Global Hunger Index.

Sisodia also said India cannot become the number one country in the world unless quality education is ensured for every child.

"The BJP people give speeches about making India 5 trillion economies but we are at 107th place in the Hunger Index. 106 countries including even Nepal, Pakistan, and Bangladesh are better than us in providing two square meals," he said in a tweet.

In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi envisioned making India a USD 5-trillion economy and global powerhouse by 2024-25.

India ranked 107 out of 121 countries in the Global Hunger Index 2022 with its child-wasting rate at 19.3 per cent, being the highest in the world.

The Global Hunger Index (GHI) is a tool for comprehensively measuring and tracking hunger at global, regional, and national levels.

With a score of 29.1, the level of hunger in India has been labelled "serious".

In Asia, Afghanistan with a rank of 109 is the only country behind India. Neighbouring countries- Pakistan (99), Bangladesh (84), Nepal (81), and Sri Lanka (64) - have fared better than India.

In 2021, India ranked 101 out of 116 countries while in 2020, the country was placed in the 94th position.

