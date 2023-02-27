Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Sisodia's Arrest Another Brazen Attempt To Suppress Democratically Elected State Govts : Soren

Soren, who has been vocal in his attack on the Centre and the saffron party, accused both of unleashing all central forces to destabilise the governments in non-BJP ruled states.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren termed the arrest of Sisodia as brazen PTI

Updated: 27 Feb 2023 6:05 pm

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren Monday termed the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as another "brazen attempt" by the BJP-led government at the Centre to suppress democratically elected state governments.

Soren said the arrest of Sisodia, which took place in Delhi on Sunday, is "disappointing and disheartening". "This is yet another brazen attempt to attack and suppress voices of democratically elected state governments which are working hard for people especially the marginalised and their issues," he said in a tweet.

Soren, who has been vocal in his attack on the Centre and the saffron party, accused both of unleashing all central forces to destabilise the governments in non-BJP ruled states. CBI arrested Sisodia in connection with the alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

Soren also took a swipe at the Centre saying the entire nation is watching what is happening in the country. "The entire nation is watching. People understand ... Whatever is happening is not good for the democracy," he told reporters outside the Assembly premises.

National
