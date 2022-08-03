Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Single-Day Recoveries Outnumber Fresh Covid-19 Cases In Arunachal Pradesh

Among the new cases, 15 were reported from Namsai, 12 from the Capital Complex Region, eight from Anjaw and six each from Lower Subansiri and East Siang districts respectively, the official said. Arunachal Pradesh currently has 401 active Covid-19 cases, the SSO said.

undefined
Fresh Covid cases in Arunachal Pradesh PTI (Image for representation)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Aug 2022 10:05 pm

Single-day Covid-19 recoveries continued to surpass fresh cases in Arunachal Pradesh as 107 people recuperated from the disease while 75 people tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, a senior health official said. The northeastern state had recorded 86 recoveries and 69 fresh infections on Tuesday.

With the new cases, the Covid-19 tally in the state rose to 65,968 while, 65,271 people have recuperated thus far. The Covid-19 death toll remained unchanged at 296, with no new fatality recorded in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Among the new cases, 15 were reported from Namsai, 12 from the Capital Complex Region, eight from Anjaw and six each from Lower Subansiri and East Siang districts respectively, the official said. Arunachal Pradesh currently has 401 active Covid-19 cases, the SSO said.

Related stories

Total Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Administered In India Crosses 205 Crore

Delhi Records 2,073 Covid Cases, Five Deaths In A Day; Positivity Rate 11.64%

Goa Reports 146 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 808

Namsai district has the highest number of active cases at 61, followed by Dibang Valley at 49, East Siang (37), the Capital Complex Region comprising, Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas at 29 and Lower Subansiri with 28 active cases.

A total of 12,83,795 samples have been tested for Coronavirus in the state thus far, including 414 on Tuesday, Jampa added. So far 18,09,376 people have been inoculated with the Coronavirus vaccine in the state, State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dr Dimong Padung informed.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Covid COVID-19 Mask Important Fresh Cases Rise In Cases Guidelines To Follow No Deaths Recoveries Pandemic Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IWLF Boss Lashes Out After Punam Show

IWLF Boss Lashes Out After Punam Show

India At CWG 2022: Day 6 Full Schedule

India At CWG 2022: Day 6 Full Schedule