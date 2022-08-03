Single-Day Recoveries Outnumber Fresh Covid-19 Cases In Arunachal Pradesh

Single-day Covid-19 recoveries continued to surpass fresh cases in Arunachal Pradesh as 107 people recuperated from the disease while 75 people tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, a senior health official said. The northeastern state had recorded 86 recoveries and 69 fresh infections on Tuesday.

With the new cases, the Covid-19 tally in the state rose to 65,968 while, 65,271 people have recuperated thus far. The Covid-19 death toll remained unchanged at 296, with no new fatality recorded in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Among the new cases, 15 were reported from Namsai, 12 from the Capital Complex Region, eight from Anjaw and six each from Lower Subansiri and East Siang districts respectively, the official said. Arunachal Pradesh currently has 401 active Covid-19 cases, the SSO said.

Namsai district has the highest number of active cases at 61, followed by Dibang Valley at 49, East Siang (37), the Capital Complex Region comprising, Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas at 29 and Lower Subansiri with 28 active cases.

A total of 12,83,795 samples have been tested for Coronavirus in the state thus far, including 414 on Tuesday, Jampa added. So far 18,09,376 people have been inoculated with the Coronavirus vaccine in the state, State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dr Dimong Padung informed.

(With PTI inputs)