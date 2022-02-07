Single-Day Recoveries Outnumber Fresh COVID-19 Cases In Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases as 259 people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours while 58 new infections pushed the tally to 63,479, a senior health department official said here on Monday. A total of 61,589 have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate marginally improved to 97.02 per cent from 96.70 per cent the previous day, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said. Of the 58 fresh cases, 28 were reported from the Capital Complex Region, 16 from Lower Subansiri, six from Papumpare, two from Tirap and one each from West Kameng, Upper Siang, Tawang, Namsai, Lower Dibang Valley and Changlang district respectively.

The COVID-19 death toll in the northeastern state remained at 291, as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said. Arunachal Pradesh currently has 1,599 active COVID-19 cases. The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 454 followed by Lower Subansiri at 230, West Kameng (117), Lohit (94), East Siang (88) and Tawang at 84 cases.

A total of 12,48,335 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 470 on Sunday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity ratio increased to 12.34 per cent from 9.06 per cent, the previous day. State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said 15,91,763 people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines so far. At least 54,780 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years have been vaccinated and 18,636 senior citizens have received the booster jab.

