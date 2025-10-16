England's Tour Of New Zealand Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Head To Head, Where To Watch

England's Tour Of New Zealand: Harry Brook-led England are in New Zealand for a three-match ODI and three-match T20I series. Check out everything you need to know ahead of the ENG v NZ white ball series here

England’s men’s team is gearing up for an exciting white-ball tour of New Zealand this October and November 2025. The six-match series, comprising three T20 internationals followed by three One Day Internationals (ODIs) promises thrilling action from two of the best teams in the cricketing world.

This tour comes at a pivotal juncture for both the sides. The next T20 World Cup is just about four months away and New Zealand’s home conditions-always challenging and strategic- are ideal for testing white-ball skills and team depth.

For cricket fans, this series rekindles one of the most fiercely fought rivalries in the modern game.

Expect high-intensity encounters: Jos Buttler’s trademark finishing power will be put to the test by Matt Henry’s seasoned swing bowling, while skipper Harry Brook’s top-order grit will face scrutiny from the precision of Jacob Duffy and the steep bounce of Kyle Jamieson.

On the other side, New Zealand’s Devon Conway will look to display his trademark elegance at the crease, and Daryl Mitchell his trademark firepower in the middle order-both set to confront an adaptable England attack led by Adil Rashid’s guileful spin and the all-round versatility of Sam Curran.

England vs New Zealand head to head record

Looking back at their head-to-head records, England holds a slight advantage in T20Is, winning 16 of their 27 encounters. However, the ODI rivalry is razor-close, with both sides nearly level after more than 90 matches.

This intense competition has been punctuated by memorable clashes in recent years, including the iconic 2019 World Cup final. Given England’s recent success overseas and their strong squad, they may hold a marginal upper hand, but New Zealand’s home advantage and unwavering team spirit ensure that every contest will be fiercely fought.

England's Tour Of New Zealand Squads

Team England (Senior Men) squads for the New Zealand tour (T20I)

Harry Brook (c), Zak Crawley, Jacob Bethell, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Sam Curran, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton (wk), Jordan Cox (wk), Philip Salt (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Sonny Baker, Luke Wood, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse

Team England (Senior Men) squads for the New Zealand tour (ODI)

Harry Brook (c), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Rehan Ahmed, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Tom Banton (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Jamie Smith (wk), Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood

Team New Zealand (Senior Men) squads for the England Series (T20I)

Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Tim Seifert.

Team New Zealand (Senior Men) squads for the England Series (ODI)

*Hasn’t been announced yet.

England's Tour Of New Zealand Full Schedule

  • October 18, 2025: 1st T20I, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 7:15 PM local time (6:15 AM GMT)

  • October 20, 2025: 2nd T20I, Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 7:15 PM local time (6:15 AM GMT)

  • October 23, 2025: 3rd T20I, Eden Park, Auckland, 7:15 PM local time (6:15 AM GMT)

  • October 26, 2025: 1st ODI, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 2:00 PM local time (1:00 AM GMT)

  • October 29, 2025: 2nd ODI, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 2:00 PM local time (1:00 AM GMT)

  • November 1, 2025: 3rd ODI, Sky Stadium, Wellington, 2:00 PM local time (1:00 AM GMT)

England's Tour Of New Zealand Live Streaming

Where can we stream the England Men’s tour of New Zealand in India?

Watch the live stream exclusively on Sony LIV.

Where can you watch the England Men’s tour of New Zealand in India?

Live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD.

