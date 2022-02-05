Saturday, Feb 05, 2022
Single-Day COVID-19 Tally Dips Below 500-Mark In Bihar, Positivity Rate 0.34 Pc

Bihar currently has 3,237 active cases. Of the 496 new cases, 85 were registered in Patna.

Bihar witnesses a downfall in new COVID-19 infections AP Photo/Channi Anand

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Feb 2022 3:06 pm

Bihar’s single-day COVID-19 tally dipped below 500 on Friday, the first time since January 3, as 496 new cases were recorded in the state, the health department said in it bulletin. The caseload rose to 8,26,574 with the detection of the new patients, the bulletin said.

Four more people died in the state, pushing the toll to 12,234, it stated. “All those who died in the past 24 hours were already suffering from several serious complications. When their samples were tested, they turned out to be COVID-19 positive,” said an official.

Of the 496 new cases, 85 were registered in Patna. The state capital had on Thursday logged 85 fresh infections. Bihar currently has 3,237 active cases, according to the bulletin.

Altogether 8,11,103 people recuperated from the disease so far, including 645 in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity rate stood at 0.34 per cent. The state has accounted for 67 cases of Omicron thus far. As many as 6.62 crore samples have been tested in Bihar, including 1.47 lakh in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

With PTI Inputs

