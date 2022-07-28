Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
Sikkim Reports 206 New Covid-19 Cases

The state tested 1,436 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests done so far to 3,57,564.

Coronavirus (Representative image)

Updated: 28 Jul 2022 10:11 pm

Sikkim reported 206 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 41,781, a health department bulletin said on Thursday.

The daily Covid positivity rate is 14.34 per cent. The Himalayan state now has 1,052 active COVID-19 cases.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 469 as no new fatality was reported, it said. A total of 39,483 people have recovered from the disease, while 777 patients have migrated to other states.

-With PTI Input

