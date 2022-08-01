Monday, Aug 01, 2022
Shiv Sena Firmly Behind Us; Will Protest Against Arrest Of Sanjay Raut By ED, Says His Brother

The ED arrested Sanjay Raut late in Sunday night in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl' after conducting a search at his residence.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

Updated: 01 Aug 2022 10:33 am

Shiv Sena workers will stage protests against the arrest of the party MP Sanjay Raut by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), his MLA brother Sunil Raut said on Monday.  He said Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena stands firmly behind the Raut family.

"The Shiv Sena and Uddhav ji stand solidly behind us. Our legal fight (over Sanjay Raut's arrest) has begun," the Shiv Sena MLA from Vikhroli.

The ED arrested Sanjay Raut late in Sunday night in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl' after conducting a search at his residence, during which Rs 11.5 lakh in cash was seized. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Shiv Sena Workers Stage Protests Party MP Sanjay Raut Enforcement Directorate (ED) Sunil Raut Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena Money Laundering Case
