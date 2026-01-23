Shimla Snowfall Today: Fresh Winter Blanket Grips Hill Station Amid IMD Alerts

Shimla snowfall today has transformed the popular hill station into a picturesque winter wonderland, with residents waking up to fresh flakes early Friday morning, marking the first snowfall of the 2026 season after months of a dry spell. The India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for heavy snowfall and thunderstorms across Himachal Pradesh on January 23, affecting Shimla alongside Manali and higher reaches. Shimla temperature currently lingers between a low of 3°C and a high of 9°C, with possibilities of rain mixed in lower areas. This sudden weather shift brings joy to tourists but caution for locals, as IMD predicts light to moderate snowfall continuing from January 22 to 24, with minimums potentially dipping to 2°C soon. The cold wave disrupts transport, prompting advisories for road and air travel. Shimla weather update emphasizes safety amid slippery roads and reduced visibility. Farmers and pilgrims prepare for extended wintry conditions, while the scenic Ridge and Mall Road gleam under the new snow cover.