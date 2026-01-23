Shimla Snowfall Today: Fresh Winter Blanket Grips Hill Station Amid IMD Alerts

Shimla snowfall today brings first flakes of 2026 season, with temperatures 3-9°C and orange alert for heavy snow. IMD forecasts ongoing wintry weather; check updates for safe travel in Himachal.

  • Shimla snowfall today marks the first of the season; residents wake to fresh flakes.​

  • Shimla temperature hovers between 3-9°C with an orange alert for heavy snow on January 23.​

  • Shimla weather today includes rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall continues Jan 22-24.​

  • Weather in Shimla 10 days shows cold, more snow; mins drop to 2°C ahead.

Shimla snowfall today has transformed the popular hill station into a picturesque winter wonderland, with residents waking up to fresh flakes early Friday morning, marking the first snowfall of the 2026 season after months of a dry spell. The India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for heavy snowfall and thunderstorms across Himachal Pradesh on January 23, affecting Shimla alongside Manali and higher reaches. Shimla temperature currently lingers between a low of 3°C and a high of 9°C, with possibilities of rain mixed in lower areas. This sudden weather shift brings joy to tourists but caution for locals, as IMD predicts light to moderate snowfall continuing from January 22 to 24, with minimums potentially dipping to 2°C soon. The cold wave disrupts transport, prompting advisories for road and air travel. Shimla weather update emphasizes safety amid slippery roads and reduced visibility. Farmers and pilgrims prepare for extended wintry conditions, while the scenic Ridge and Mall Road gleam under the new snow cover.

Shimla Weather Forecast

Shimla snowfall forecast indicates persistence through the next 10-15 days, with 3 snowy days and up to 26 cm accumulation expected in January. Shimla temperature in January averages 2-16°C; next week sees mins 2-4°C, max 6-16°C with more flurries Jan 24-25. The weather for the next 15 days stays cold, dry post-snow. Western disturbances may bring fresh spells by Jan 28.

Uttarakhand weather - null
Uttarakhand Snowfall Alert: IMD Warns of Heavy Falls, Hailstorms in Higher Districts

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Shimla Current Conditions and Alerts

Shimla weather today features heavy snow in the higher hills, with current readings at 0°C, 95% humidity, and winds at 13 km/h, reducing visibility to 2 km. Orange alerts cover three districts, including Shimla, for extreme weather impacting rail, road, and flights. Shimla snowfall alert warns of isolated heavy falls, urging caution against landslides. Power outages reported in remote areas due to snow-laden wires; emergency services on high alert. Tourists are advised to avoid higher treks; schools remain shut for safety. Local markets see brisk woolen sales amid biting chill.

