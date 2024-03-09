National

Shah, Naidu Hold Second Round Of Talks Over TDP-BJP Alliance

Naidu, a former Andhra Pradesh chief minister, and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan had met Shah and Nadda on Thursday too.

P
PTI
March 9, 2024
March 9, 2024
       
Shashank%20Parade
N Chandrababu Naidu holds second round of talks with Amit Shah and J P Nadda Photo: Shashank Parade
info_icon

Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu held second round of talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday as the two parties worked to seal their alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Lok Sabha and assembly polls will be held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh.

Rebel YSR Congress Party MP K Raghu Rama Krishna Raju said the alliance will soon be officially announced and said the coming together of the BJP, TDP, and Jana Sena Party is essential to rid the state of the "devil" ruling it -- a swipe at Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party.

Naidu, a former Andhra Pradesh chief minister, and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan had met Shah and Nadda on Thursday too.

Senior TDP leader and Rajya Sabha MP K Ravindra Kumar had on Friday said that the BJP, the Jana Sena, and his party have decided in principle to work together for upcoming polls and the modalities are being worked out.

Tags

Assembly Polls

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement