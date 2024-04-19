National

Senior IPS Officer Nalin Prabhat To Head India's Counter-Terrorism Force NSG

Senior IPS officer Nalin Prabhat has been appointed as the chief of National Security Guard (NSG), the country's counter-terrorism force, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Prabhat, a 1992 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre, is presently working as Additional Director General in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved his appointment as the Director General, NSG for a period up to August 31, 2028 i.e. the date of his superannuation, the order said.

Popularly known as the "black cats", the federal contingency force NSG was raised in 1984.

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) chief Daljit Singh Chawdhary was holding the additional charge of the NSG.

The ACC has also approved appointment of Sapna Tewari as the Special Director in the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Tewari, a 1992 batch IPS officer of Odisha cadre, is currently working as Additional Director in the IB.

She has been appointed as the Special Director, IB for a tenure of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or up to the date of her superannuation i.e. April 30, 2026, the order said.

