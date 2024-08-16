Seeking Inspiration From Sita For Women Empowerment

In most societies, women are forced to play passive roles. They are expected to be polite and live in fear. They are forced to obey. Society expects them to be honest and to prove their innocence, they must, figuratively speaking, undergo agni pariksha (trial by fire). That is why Sita’s story has always been a source of inspiration for women, including contemporary women. Hence, it is not necessary for us to perceive Sita as a Goddess. She can be seen as an ordinary woman or the protagonist of the literary epic.