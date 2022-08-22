Monday, Aug 22, 2022
Security Beefed Up Ahead Of 'Mahapanchayat' Called By Farmers' Body In Delhi

Security was beefed up on Monday at Delhi borders, including Singhu and Ghazipur, ahead of the 'mahapanchayat' called by farmers' bodies at Jantar Mantar, police said on Monday.

Kisan Mahapanchayat (Representational Image)
Kisan Mahapanchayat (Representational Image) PTI

Updated: 22 Aug 2022 8:35 am

They said all vehicles entering the capital are being checked and police personnel is on 'alert mode'.

Traffic movement may be affected in many parts of Delhi as the police have put up barricades at border points, they said. 

In a tweet, the police asked motorists to avoid Tolstoy Marg, Sansad Marg, Janpath Road, Ashoka Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, and Pandit Pant Marg due to farmers' mahapanchayat.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha and other farmers' groups are organizing the congregation and they will pass through the outer district, which includes the Ghazipur border in Ghaziabad, officials said.

"In this connection, adequate deployment of local police and outside force has been made in the outer district at Tikri border, major intersections, along railway tracks and metro stations to avoid any untoward incident," a police official said.

(Inputs from PTI)

