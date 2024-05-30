National

Search Operations Continue For Missing Persons In Landslide Hit Areas Of Aizawl

Aizawl's Deputy Commissioner Nazuk Kumar told PTI that rescue and search operations began on Thursday morning in Melthum, Hlimen and Aibawk areas.

AP
Search Operations continue for the third day in landslide-hit Aizawl Photo: AP
info_icon

Rescue and search operations continued for the third day on Thursday to locate missing persons in three landslide-hit areas in Aizawl district, an official said.

Aizawl's Deputy Commissioner Nazuk Kumar told PTI that rescue and search operations began on Thursday morning in Melthum, Hlimen and Aibawk areas.

She said that teams of the Nation Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, fire department and Quick Response Team (QRT) have been deployed for the operations.

They are assisted by volunteers of Young Mizo Association(YMA), she said.

Officials said that around seven people are believed to be still missing.

All government offices and educational institutions opened in Aizawl on Thursday.

At least 27 bodies have been recovered till Wednesday from the debris of landslides triggered by rain as a fallout of cyclone Remal, according to officials.

Although district officials and police stated the death toll to be 29 on Wednesday afternoon, they later made rectifications and expressed apologies citing that wrong information was mistakenly given from Aibawk village, where search for two missing persons is still underway, due to poor mobile network.

They said that 15 bodies have been recovered from a massive landslide at a stone quarry in Melthum area and five from Hlimen, both on the southern outskirts of Aizawl, two persons died in Falkawn village about 15 km from Aizawl and one each in Lungsei and Kelsih villages in Aizawl district died when houses were swept away by landslides.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for the families of those killed in landslides and other calamities caused by rain in other parts of the state.

He said the government has earmarked Rs 15 crore to tackle disasters triggered by rain, which occurred as an after effect of Cyclone Remal.

According to the state disaster management and rehabilitation department, more than 120 houses, schools and churches have been either damaged or collapsed due to the recent rain, storm and landslides, which occurred as an impact of cyclone Remal that hit Bangladesh and West Bengal on Monday.

In Aizawl town, some cemeteries at Republic Veng, Kanan Veng, Luangmual and Kulikawn have also been swept away by landslides, and over 200 graves were damaged, it said.

About 48 houses have also been submerged by water due to the flooding of Tlawng river at Sairang village about 21 km from Aizawl, the department said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rape-Accused Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna Arrested At Bengaluru Airport
  2. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer | Latest Updates
  3. Mahasamadhi Divas: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Devotees
  4. Meghalaya: 4 Killed In East Khasi Hills Landslide
  5. Doctor Arrested In Pune Porsche Car Accused Of Manipulating Gender Report In Marital Dispute
Entertainment News
  1. 'Hierarchy' To 'Agents Of Mystery': Thrilling K-Dramas Releasing In June That Will Keep You Hooked
  2. Abhishek Bajaj Wanted To Play UP Character Since The Time Of 'Student Of The Year 2'
  3. For Sunita Rajwar, Working With ‘Gullak’ Co-Star Geetanjali Kulkarni Is Like A Homecoming
  4. Sustainable Shubhangi Atre Uses Bamboo Toothbrushes, Lamps Made From Reused Glass Bottles
  5. Rory Kinnear To Play Tom Bombadil In Season Two Of ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: West Indies Score 257 Against Australia In T20 World Cup Warm-Up
  2. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 3: How India And Other Teams Measure Up
  4. Unai Emery Has Done 'Remarkable Job' At Aston Villa, Says Ex-Striker Dwight Yorke
  5. Kompany Joins Bayern: Burnley Name Craig Bellamy As Acting Head Coach
World News
  1. Hamas Ready For 'Complete Agreement' On Hostages If Israel Stops War In Gaza
  2. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  3. Study Reveals Impact Of Heatwave On Pregnancy And Birth Rates
  4. US Sanctions Uganda's Parliament Speaker, Her Husband And Others Over Corruption And Rights Abuses
  5. Why Did CEO Isom Dismiss Vasu Raja? Everything About American Airlines Reshuffle
Latest Stories
  1. Heat Wave Continues Unabated In Punjab, Haryana; Rohtak Sizzles At 48.8 C
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused of Blood Sample Tampering Made Forensics HOD Due To Minister, MLA Pressure, Claims Dean
  3. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  4. Did Jitendra Kumar Have A Fallout With The Makers Of 'Panchayat'? Actor Reveals 'There Was Misunderstanding'
  5. Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi Begins 'Dhyan' At Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial
  6. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises