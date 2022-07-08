Friday, Jul 08, 2022
School Staff In Uttar Pradesh Leave Behind A 5 Year Old Locked Up In The Classroom

The staff of a school in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh left behind a 5-year-old boy in a classroom as they locked up the school premises before leaving for their home.

A school staff member cleans a deserted classroom. File photo

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 6:15 pm

Staff at a school in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district locked up a five-year-old child in a classroom when they left for their homes for the day, failing to notice that the student was left behind, police said. 

 The child named Aditya was later rescued by his family members, who had to break down the doors of the classroom. Senior officials ordered a probe into the matter on Friday after a video of the incident went viral on social media platforms.

 In the video which is doing rounds on social media, the child can be seen crying for help before being rescued by his family members. Family members said that they began searching for him after he did not return home from school on Thursday.

 According to the education department sources, Aditya had fallen asleep inside the classroom. The school's staff failed to notice him and locked the classroom. Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA) of the district Maniram Singh said that the department has taken cognizance of the matter and directed the Block Education Officer (BSO) to investigate it. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty, BSA added.

