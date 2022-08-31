Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
School Jobs Scam: ED Seeks Information On Teachers' Appointment From Bengal Education Body

A source in the education body said officials concerned in primary schools in all the districts have been asked to furnish the information on time.

Enforcement Directorate. (File)
Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 11:02 am

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday sought information from the West Bengal Board of Primary Education about the appointment of primary teachers since 2011 in connection with its ongoing probe into a school jobs scam, an official said.

The ED wrote to the chairman of the board for soft copies of the appointments-related details by Thursday, he said. A source in the education body said officials concerned in primary schools in all the districts have been asked to furnish the information on time.

The ED had earlier arrested suspended Trinamool Congress leader and former state minister Partha Chatterjee, and his close associate Arpita Mukherjee for their alleged involvement in the multi-crore scam. 

(With PTI Inputs)

