SC Trashes PIL For Quota For Persons With Disabilities In LS Polls

"We cannot order reservation for the persons with disability in elections. It is purely a policy matter. Dismissed," a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said.

February 26, 2024

Supreme Court | Photo: PTI
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a PIL seeking a quota for persons with disability in the Lok Sabha, saying the judiciary cannot interfere with policy decisions.

The bench also questioned the plea in the PIL that the candidates be asked to make disclosures about their disability status, if any, in the nomination forms. 

"Why should there be a disclosure that a person is disabled in the nomination form," the bench asked. 

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by one Jayant Raghav, a resident of Dwarka in Delhi.

It made the Centre, the Election Commission and state poll bodies of Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan parties.

