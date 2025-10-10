SC To Hear TVK’s Plea Against HC Order For SIT Probe Into Karur Stampede

The Supreme Court will hear Tamil actor Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), challenging the Madras High Court’s order
TVK argues that an investigation led solely by Tamil Nadu Police officials would not be impartial
The High Court had criticised Vijay and his party for allegedly abandoning the scene, while police reports said the tragedy occurred amid overcrowding of around 27,000 people
The Supreme Court is set to hear Tamil actor Vijay’s political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which has challenged a Madras High Court order directing the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives.
A bench comprising Justices J. K. Maheshwari and N. V. Anjaria will take up the plea. The court will also hear a separate petition filed by BJP leader G. S. Mani, who has demanded that the investigation be handed over to the CBI instead of a state‐level SIT.
Earlier this week, a bench headed by the Chief Justice had agreed to list the TVK plea for hearing on October 10. The party has urged the Supreme Court to ensure an impartial probe, arguing that an investigation carried out solely by Tamil Nadu Police officers would not be fair.
TVK’s petition contests the High Court’s decision to restrict the SIT’s composition to state police officials. It also objects to the High Court’s observations that Vijay and his party had abandoned the scene after the tragedy and failed to show remorse.
According to police reports, the event saw an unexpected turnout of nearly 27,000 people—almost triple the expected crowd of 10,000—and the chaos was worsened by a delay of about seven hours in Vijay’s arrival.