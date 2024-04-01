National

SC Refuses To Stay ASI Survey Of MP's Bhojshala Complex

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay 'scientific survey' of Bhojshala complex in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar, saying no action should be taken on outcome of ASI survey.

Hindus Offer Prayers At Bhojshala As ASI Survey Continues
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay 'scientific survey' of Bhojshala complex in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar, saying no action should be taken on the outcome of the ASI survey. The top court on Monday also issued notice to Centre, ASI, and the Madhya Pradesh government on plea against 'scientific survey' of the Bhojshala complex in Dhar district.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on March 22 started a survey of the controversial Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex situated in the tribal-dominated Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court, on March 11, directed ASI to carry out within six weeks a 'scientific survey' of the Bhojshala complex, a medieval-era monument that Hindus believe is a temple of Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati) and the Muslim community calls Kamal Maula Mosque.

As per an ASI order issued on April 7, 2003, Hindus are allowed to worship inside the Bhojshala complex every Tuesday, while Muslims are allowed to offer namaz at the site on Fridays.

On Saturday, Ashish Goyal, who represents the Hindus and who is accompanying the ASI team during this process, told PTI that the survey is being conducted without any break using new scientific methods, Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), Global Positioning System (GPS), carbon dating in addition to excavation at the site.

Videography and photography are also being carried out on the premises, he said.

Both Hindus and Muslims have been staking claim to the complex. Hindus consider Bhojshala to be a temple dedicated to Vagdevi (Goddess Saraswati), while the Muslim community call it Kamal Maula Mosque.

