MP: ASI Begins Survey Of Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque Complex Amid Heavy Security

Amid heavy security, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Friday started a survey of the controversial Bhojshala/Kamal Maula Mosque complex situated in the tribal-dominated Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh.
The ASI team reached the complex on Friday morning and was accompanied by senior local police and district administration officials.
“The survey has begun at the Bhojshala. We have provided all the logistical support that the ASI team needed to conduct it. Adequate security measures were taken for the exercise and there is peace in the town,” news agency PTI quoted Dhar Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh as saying.
The Madhya Pradesh High Court, on March 11, directed ASI to carry out within six weeks a 'scientific survey' of the Bhojshala complex, a medieval-era monument that Hindus believe is a temple of Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati) and the Muslim community calls Kamal Maula Mosque.
As per an ASI order issued on April 7, 2003, Hindus are allowed to worship inside the Bhojshala complex every Tuesday, while Muslims are allowed to offer namaz at the site on Fridays.