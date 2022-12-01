Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

SC Refuses To Entertain Physically-Challenged Candidate's Plea For Admission In Dermatology PG Course

Home National

SC Refuses To Entertain Physically-Challenged Candidate's Plea For Admission In Dermatology PG Course

The student, in the plea, said that West Bengal does not provide quota in admission to physically challenged persons in PG admissions for dermatology course despite the fact there were 27 reserved seats for such students in PG courses.

Goa: Disabled Girl Denied Entry With Wheelchair In Temple
Physically-Challenged Candidate denied PG admissions for dermatology course Goa: Disabled Girl Denied Entry With Wheelchair In Temple

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Dec 2022 5:08 pm

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a plea of a physically challenged candidate who was denied admission in PG course in dermatology in a medical college of West Bengal on the ground that there was no reservation for such candidates under state quota.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and P S Narasimha said it would not interfere at the "last minute" when the admission process is almost over and moreover, it may affect some other student who is already admitted. The bench asked the applicant to come next time when it would form a committee to examine the issue.

The student, in the plea, said that West Bengal does not provide quota in admission to physically challenged persons in PG admissions for dermatology course despite the fact there were 27 reserved seats for such students in PG courses. The plea said denial of quota in dermatology course was "arbitrary and discriminatory".

The counsel for the state government said quotas for physically-challenged students were available if a student comes through the all India merit list. The state quota in PG admissions does not have the provision of reservation for physically-challenged students.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Explained: Maharashtra's Measles Outbreak And How Mumbai Has Emerged As Most Affected

Explained: Maharashtra's Measles Outbreak And How Mumbai Has Emerged As Most Affected

Same-Sex Marriage Now Protected In The US; Joe Biden Says ‘Love Is Love’

Same-Sex Marriage Now Protected In The US; Joe Biden Says ‘Love Is Love’