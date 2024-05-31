National

SC Refuses To Entertain Independent Candidate's Plea Against Rejection Of Nomination

The apex court suggested the lawyer that he can also file an election petition against the high court order.

SC refuses to entertain a plea filed by an independent candidate challenging rejection of his nomination
info_icon

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea filed by an independent candidate challenging rejection of his nomination from Jehanabad constituency in Bihar in the Lok Sabha polls.

A vacation bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and Aravind Kumar asked the petitioner's lawyer to approach a division bench of the Patna High Court with an appeal against the order of the single judge who rejected his petition challenging the rejection of his nomination papers.

The apex court suggested the lawyer that he can also file an election petition against the high court order.

The lawyer then sought permission to withdraw the plea which was granted.

"Counsel seeks permission to withdraw the present petition for exhausting the remedy available before the constitutional court," the bench noted while permitting the counsel to withdraw the plea.

The matter was dismissed as withdrawn.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Abhishek Dangi whose nomination papers were rejected by the District Magistrate-cum-Returning Officer of Jehanabad on "hyper technical" grounds.

"It is crystal clear that there is no appeal provided by the Representation of the People Act, 1951 against order of returning officer accepting or rejecting nomination paper.

"Article 329(b) of the Constitution lays down that 'no election to either House of Parliament or to the either House of the Legislatures of a State shall be called in question except by an election petition presented to such authority and in such manner as may be provided for by or under any law made by the appropriate legislature," the high court had said.

It had said that an appeal or a writ petition challenging the acceptance or rejection of nomination paper in an election to "Central or State legislature is not competent".

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka HC Says HD Revanna's Bail May Have 'Error In Record'
  2. Delhi Court Sends Bibhav Kumar To 14-Day Police Custody For Allegedly Assaulting Swati Maliwal
  3. Israel-Based Company Generated Anti-BJP AI Content To Interfere With Lok Sabha Polls: OpenAI
  4. JEE Advanced Response Sheets 2024: Direct Link Available jeeadv.ac.in; Results To Be Out On June 9
  5. Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Interim Bail Plea On June 1
Entertainment News
  1. Sargun Mehta Feels Happy To Have Started Her Acting Journey In Punjabi Films: Everybody Is Hungry To Do More
  2. Imtiaz Ali Recalls ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Debacle: Mujhe Bohot Dard Hua, It Is An Unfortunate Child
  3. How To Ace The Summer Look To Perfection? Ananya Panday Gives Inspiration
  4. Tecate Emblema Music Festival: Alfonso Cuarón’s Daughter Bu Cuarón Makes Mexican Stage Debut – View Pics
  5. Malaika Arora Finally REACTS To Reports Of Breakup With Arjun Kapoor, Here’s What We Know
Sports News
  1. French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Celebrates Birthday With Routine Third Round Win Over Marie Bouzkova
  2. French Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Maintains Fine Form With Routine Win Over Pavel Kotov
  3. Euro 2024: England Defender Harry Maguire Says 'Magical Moments' Win Tournaments
  4. Sports News Highlights: Nishant Dev Qualifies For Paris Olympics; Treesa-Gayatri Enter Singapore Open SFs
  5. Ireland Vs Sri Lanka, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up: Dasun Shanaka Stars In SL's 41-Run Win In Florida
World News
  1. Many Arrested As Riot Police Disband Pro-Palestinian Encampment
  2. A Massive Document Leak Reveals Discrepancies In Google’s Search Practices And Hidden Algorithm Secrets
  3. Israeli Military Confirms Operations In Central Rafah Day After Hamas' 'Complete Agreement' Announcement
  4. Trump Found Guilty In Hush Money Case, Truth Social Shares Drop By 9% After Verdict
  5. Germany: Man Stabs Policeman, Others At Far Right Event In Mannheim; Gets Shot By Cops
Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 Highlights | May 31: Congress To Not Participate In Exit Poll Debates; Heatwave Kills 10 Out Of 14 Polling Workers In Bihar
  2. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer
  3. Bangladesh At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  5. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  6. JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To 6-Day Police Custody In Obscene Videos Case
  7. Thrilling K-Dramas Releasing On OTT In June, Including 'The Hierarchy' And 'Agents Of Mystery', That Will Keep You Hooked
  8. Sports News Highlights: Nishant Dev Qualifies For Paris Olympics; Treesa-Gayatri Enter Singapore Open SFs