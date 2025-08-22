SC Protects The Wire Editors Varadarajan, Thapar From Arrest In Assam FIR

Supreme Court bars Assam Police from arresting The Wire editors Siddharth Varadarajan and Karan Thapar in FIR over a news article.
Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi says journalists must cooperate with the investigation.
Defence counsel alleges Assam Police is bypassing earlier protection orders and issuing fresh summons in multiple FIRs.
The Supreme Court on Friday granted protection from arrest to The Wire’s founding editor Siddharth Varadarajan and consulting editor Karan Thapar in connection with a case registered by the Assam Police over a news article.
According to Hindustan Times, A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi directed that no coercive action be taken against the two journalists while also making it clear that they must join and cooperate with the ongoing investigation.
The order came on a plea filed by the Foundation for Independent Journalism (FIJ), which owns The Wire along with Varadarajan.
According to Indian express, Senior advocate Nitya Ramakrishnan, appearing for the journalists, argued that the Assam Police was attempting to circumvent earlier orders of the apex court. She pointed out that despite interim protection already granted in a case lodged by Morigaon Police, fresh summons were issued by the Guwahati Crime Branch in another FIR.
According to her, the journalists were asked to appear on Friday for recording their statements in an older case filed in May, raising fears of arrest. She also cautioned that more FIRs could follow, further heightening the threat.
The bench, however, sought to ease concerns, remarking, “We are watching.”
The case once again brings the spotlight on tensions between investigative journalism and state action, with the top court stepping in to underline the importance of both legal compliance and press protection