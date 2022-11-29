Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

SC Panel Against Black Topping Of Laldhang-Chillarkhal Road

The CEC's recommendation has come on a writ petition filed by advocate and wildlife conservationist Gaurav Kumar Bansal, who had challenged black topping of the road in the Supreme Court. 

Supreme Court of India
Supreme Court of India PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Nov 2022 12:48 pm

The Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC) has said the black topping of the Laldhang-Chillarkhal road in Uttarakhand especially the stretch from Sigadi Sot to Chamaria bend that acts as a wildlife corridor should not be done. 

The CEC's recommendation, which was submitted to the court recently, is based on the fact that the stretch from Sigadi Sot to Chamaria bend is a crucial corridor connecting Rajaji and Corbet tiger reserves and used extensively by animals like tiger and elephant. 

The CEC's recommendation has come on a writ petition filed by advocate and wildlife conservationist Gaurav Kumar Bansal, who had challenged black topping of the road in the Supreme Court. 

Black topping of the road had been done after taking clearance from the National Board of Wildlife.

Bansal, in his petition, stated that the Laldhang-Chillarkhal road acts as a wildlife corridor and the wildlife of Rajaji and Corbett Tiger Reserve is using the same for its movement. Hence, it is very necessary to secure, preserve and protect the corridor, he said. 

Black topping of the road will spoil the corridor's natural ambience, it submitted.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Conversion Of Supreme Court Into Small Causal Court Must Stop: R Venkataramani

Supreme Court Gives Centre 4 Weeks To Respond To Pleas For Recognition Of Gay Marriages

Gay Couple Files PIL In Supreme Court Seeking Legal Recognition For Same-Sex Marriages

Tags

National Supreme Court Justice Judicary Central Empowered Committee (CEC) Black Topping Of The Road Rishikesh Uttarakhand
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

FIFA WC: How To Watch POR Vs URU Live

FIFA WC: How To Watch POR Vs URU Live

BSF Shoots Down Drone Along India-Pakistan Border In Amritsar

BSF Shoots Down Drone Along India-Pakistan Border In Amritsar