Friday, Jan 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

SC Judge Recuses From Hearing Tejpal's Plea In Sexual Assault Case

The court had granted Tejpal the "benefit of the doubt" in the absence of corroborative evidence to support the allegations made by the complainant.

SC Judge Recuses From Hearing Tejpal's Plea In Sexual Assault Case
Journalist Tarun Tejpal was acquitted in sexual assault case on May 21 - File Photo

Trending

Updated: 21 Jan 2022 2:18 pm

Supreme Court Judge Justice L Nageswara Rao on Friday recused himself from hearing the appeal of journalist Tarun Tejpal against the Bombay High Court's order rejecting his plea for an in-camera hearing of the proceedings challenging his acquittal in a 2013 rape case.

“I recuse as at some stage in 2016, I had appeared for state of Goa in the matter. Let it be listed in some other court next week," said Justice Rao, who was sitting with Justice B R Gavai on the bench. The bench was to hear the plea of Tejpal whose application for conducting an in-camera hearing of the proceedings under section 327 of the CrPC was rejected by the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court on November 24, last year.

Related stories

Trial Court Ignored Evidence Which Established Guilt Of Accused: Goa Govt On Tarun Tejpal Acquittal

‘Like A Manual For Rape Victims’: Bombay HC On Tarun Tejpal Case Verdict

A Father's Fear: Tarun Tejpal Verdict Sets A Very Bad Example

The acquittal of the former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine, who was accused of sexually assaulting his then-woman colleague in the lift of a five-star hotel in Goa in November 2013, by a sessions court in May 2021 was challenged in the Goa bench of the high court by the state government. Senior advocate Amit Desai, who had appeared for Tejpal, had referred to the Law Commission and various judgements of high courts supporting his application for an in-camera hearing.

The high court, however, had rejected the submissions. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Goa government, had argued that the judgement (of acquittal of Tejpal) by the district court is in the public domain. "Section 327 applies for the purpose of inquiring into or trying any offence. It has limited application during inquiry or trial. The appeal is something very clear. Appeals, revisions, etc are neither investigation nor inquiry nor a trial," he had said.

In its order in May last year, the Mapusa district and sessions court had held that the complainant had not shown the "kind of normative behaviour" expected from a "victim of sexual assault". Challenging Tejpal's acquittal, the state government had said that the court's judgement was "coloured by prejudice and patriarchy".

With inputs from PTI.

Tags

National Tarun Tejpal Supreme Court Sexual Assault Bombay High Court Supreme Court Judges
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Veteran Journalist, Group Editor Of Lokmat Media, Dinkar Raikar Passes At 79

Veteran Journalist, Group Editor Of Lokmat Media, Dinkar Raikar Passes At 79

UP Elections 2022 | Congress Releases Youth Manifesto, All You Need To Know

Tripura Emerging As Land Of Opportunities, Trade Connectivity Hub: PM

NEWSFLASH: Eternal Flame Of Iconic Amar Jawan Jyoti At India Gate Extinguished

Chhattisgarh CM Instructs Officials To Conduct Audit Of COVID-19 Casualties

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from his debut film 'Kai Po Che!' which released in 2013. The sports drama film also starred actors Amit Sadh and Rajkumar Rao in lead roles.

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput In Pics: 5 Best Film Performances Of The Late Actor

A model wears a creation for the Bluemarble fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris.

Paris Fashion Week In Full Swing

Actor Tovino Thomas' second cousin is a very popular Malayalam actor-producer Nivin Pauly.

Happy Birthday TT: 5 Things You Didnt Know About the 'Minnal Murali' Star

Daniil Medvedev of Russia gestures after defeating Nick Kyrgios of Australia in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022: Calm Daniil Medvedev Halts Nick Kyrgios Show To Book Round 3 Spot

Displaced Syrian boys look through their tent window as they try to stay warm at a refugee camp near the southern port city of Zahrani, Lebanon.

Snowstorm Leaves Several People Stranded In Middle East