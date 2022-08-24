SC Grants Interim Bail To Director Of Haryana-Based Company Accused In Ponzi Scheme

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim bail for four weeks to a director of Haryana-based company accused of cheating about 31 lakh investors by way of a Ponzi or fraud multi-level marketing scheme to take part in rituals following the death of his parents.

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud noted that the mother of the petitioner passed away on August 11, while his father passed away on August 18.

The petitioner had sought release for a period of four weeks so as to complete the religious observances occasioned by the death of his parents.

"Having regard to the reason set out for short term release on bail, we are of the opinion that the petitioner should be granted bail for a period of four weeks from today. The petitioner shall accordingly be released on bail for a period of four weeks, subject to certain conditions.

"The petitioner shall remain confined to the District of Hisar, Haryana during the period of interim bail, save and except on those days where he may have to leave the District for the purpose of religious observance in which event prior notice shall be given to the SHO of the police station concerned," the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and J B Pardiwala, said.

The top court said the restraint on the petitioner leaving Hisar shall not apply where the presence of the petitioner is necessitated in order to comply with a production warrant issued by a competent court.

"The petitioner shall apprise the SHO in advance of the date on which he is to leave Hisar for the above purpose. The passport of the petitioner shall be deposited with the investigating officer unless it has already been deposited prior to the date of this order and the petitioner shall immediately surrender after the period of interim bail comes to an end," the bench said.

The Haryana Police had slapped charges of cheating and conspiracy under various sections of the IPC and those under the prize chit and money circulation banning Act of 1978 read with the Haryana protection of interest of deposits in Financial Establishment Act of 2013 against the accused.

-With PTI Input