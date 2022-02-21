Monday, Feb 21, 2022
SC Agrees To Listing Of Plea Seeking Cancellation Offline Board Exams For Classes 10, 12
Indian students

Updated: 21 Feb 2022 12:37 pm

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to list for hearing a plea seeking cancellation of offline physical board examinations for classes 10 and 12 to be held by CBSE and other several boards this year.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli took note of the submissions of a lawyer seeking early listing of the plea saying that the physical examination should not be conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

"This is regarding class 10 and 12 Board examinations. Physical examination should not be held due to the pandemic," lawyer Prashant Padmanabhan said.

"Let the matter go before a bench of Justice A M Khanwilkar," the bench said.

The lawyer mentioned the plea filed by one Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, an activist, seeking directions to CBSE and other education boards which have proposed to hold board examinations offline for classes 10 and 12.

The plea has also sought a direction to education boards for devising alternate modes of assessment.

CBSE has decided to conduct term two board exams for class 10 and class 12 from April 26.

