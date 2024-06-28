National

'Savarkar-Type Cowardly Behaviour': AIMIM Chief Owaisi Condemns Attack At His Delhi Residence

Owaisi also attacked Home Minister Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla through a tweet and asked if they would guarantee the safety of members of the parliament.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi targeted the miscreants who pasted posters and inked the walls of his Delhi residence in black and asked to stop "this Savarkar-type cowardly behaviour".

According to officials, a group of five men pasted posters outside the residence of AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday evening, calling for his suspension from the Lok Sabha.

The incident occurred around 9 pm when the miscreants reportedly reached Owaisi's residence at 34 Ashoka Road in Central Delhi and posted three posters on the entry gate and wall of the house, as confirmed by a police officer.

The lines like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'I stand with Israel' and 'Owaisi should be suspended' were written on the posters.

How Did AIMIM Chief Owaisi Respond?

Owaisi took to Twitter to talk about the issue and he wrote, "Some 'unknown miscreants' vandalised my house with black ink today. I have now lost count of the number of times my Delhi residence has been targeted. When I asked police officials how this was happening right under their noses, they expressed helplessness."

He then continued to slam Home Minister and Lok Sabha speaker, as he said, "Amit Shah, this happening under your oversight. Om Birla, please tell us if MPs' safety will be guaranteed or not."

Owaisi said the attack didn't scare him.

“To the two-bit goons who keep targeting my house: this does not scare me. Stop this Savarkar-type cowardly behaviour and be men enough to face me. Do not scurry away after throwing some ink or pelting a few stones,” he added.

A purported video of the incident surfaced online in which one of the miscreants said that youth of the country should be united against the politician, who does not say "bharat mata ki jai".

The Delhi Police however, reached the spot and removed the posters. By then, the men had gone away, an officer said.

A police officer said they are trying to identify the people and legal action will be taken against them.

Why Was Owaisi's Residence Attacked?

Owaisi's while taking oath as Lok Sabha member in his speech said "Jai Palestine" along with 'Jai Samvidhan' and it sparked a row among the other MPs on Tuesday.

His support for Palestinians in the ongoing Israel's war did not sit well with Israeli supporters in India.

