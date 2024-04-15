‘Not justice’: Sarabjit Singh's Daughter Reacts After Father's Killer Shot Dead In Pakistan

The daughter of Indian prisoner Sarabjit Singh, Swapandeep Kaur, has said that there may be a "conspiracy" by the Pakistani government behind the death of Amir Sarfaraz Tamba, one of the suspects who killed her father.
In an interview with India Today, Kaur stated that her initial reaction to the news that her father's attacker had been shot dead in Lahore was one of satisfaction, but she quickly realised "this was not justice". She went on to say that what her family wanted was a trial to find out why Sarabjit Singh was killed and who was behind it.
Two unidentified individuals shot and killed Amir Sarfaraz on Sunday in Lahore. Sarfaraz is one of Pakistan's most wanted underworld dons; he killed Sarabjit Singh when he was in jail.
She further claimed that Sarabjit Singh's 2013 murder was orchestrated by the Pakistani government. According to Swapandeep, if her father had been freed at the time, he would have disclosed details about his mistreatment in Pakistan.
She continued that it's possible that Amir Sarfaraz's murder was planned by the Pakistani government. "If there were three or four people involved in Papa's brutal murder, then this is them covering it up by killing that man to conceal the conspiracy that took place at that time," stated Swapandeep.
Sarabjit Singh, a Punjab citizen, was sentenced to death in Pakistan on allegations of spying and bombings in Lahore and Faisalabad that killed 14 people in 1990.
After spending 23 years in the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore, he was murdered there in 2013. In the early hours of May 2, 2013, Sarabjit Singh, 49, passed away from cardiac arrest in Jinnah Hospital in Lahore. He had been unconscious for about a week after being brutally attacked by other prisoners, including Tamba.
Singh's family in India maintained he was a victim of mistaken identity and had inadvertently strayed across the border. His sister Dalbir Kaur had fought a long battle to secure his release from the neighbouring country but failed.