Sanjay Seth Urges Youth to Uphold Constitutional Values, Patriotism at NCC Republic Day Camp

He described NCC cadets as a “living bridge” between India’s past and future, and encouraged them to adopt a Swadeshi mindset, highlighting the growth of indigenous startups.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
NCC cadets rehearse for Republic Day parade in New Delhi
NCC cadets during Republic Day parade rehearsals at Cariappa Parade Ground, in New Delhi. representational image | | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
  • Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth called on NCC cadets to remain rooted in duty, patriotism and constitutional values while contributing to the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

  • Seth lauded cadets for achievements such as the Veer Birsa Munda Cyclothon and the Mount Everest summit, and stressed that Republic Day honours the Constitution and freedom fighters.

Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Sunday called upon young people to remain rooted in their sense of duty, practise patriotism and uphold constitutional values as they confront challenges on the path towards building a Viksit Bharat.

He was speaking at the National Cadet Corps’ Republic Day Camp, currently underway at Delhi Cantonment.

Underscoring the importance of NCC cadets, Seth described them as a “living bridge” connecting India’s proud heritage with its hopeful future, and said the camp embodied the discipline, dedication and leadership potential of the country’s youth.

Encouraging cadets to “go indigenous with a Swadeshi mindset,” he pointed to the sharp rise in Indian startups over the past decade, from around 800 to more than two lakh, attributing the growth to initiatives such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Start-up India programme.

He reiterated the need for young people to stay committed to their responsibilities, act with patriotism and respect constitutional principles while addressing future challenges, and to carry forward determination and hard work to realise the goal of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

On his arrival, Seth was accorded a guard of honour by NCC cadets, followed by a band performance by cadets from The Scindia School, Gwalior, according to a defence ministry statement.

While addressing officers and cadets, he said Republic Day was not merely a national celebration but a tribute to the Constitution and the sacrifices of India’s freedom fighters.

Seth also praised 15 cadets who took part in the Veer Birsa Munda Cyclothon, cycling 1,300 km from Ranchi to Delhi to promote national integration and the values of the tribal icon. He further commended 10 cadets who successfully summited Mount Everest in 2025.

During the event, the minister visited the NCC ‘Flag Area’, curated by cadets from all 17 directorates around themes of social awareness, and the ‘Hall of Fame’, which highlights the NCC’s history, training programmes and achievements.

(with PTI inputs)

