Sanction Mega Powerloom Cluster To Telangana As Return Gift For G20 Logo, Minister Asks Modi

(PTI) Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi who mentioned about a Telangana weaver who sent him a G20 logo woven with his own hands, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao has said the best return gift to weavers of Siricilla will be to sanction a mega power loom cluster in the upcoming Union Budget.

"Dear @narendramodi Ji, The best return gift to my weaver brothers & sisters in Siricilla will be to sanction a Mega Powerloom cluster in Union Budget, 2023 and making GST Zero on handloom products. Hope you will oblige," the Minister, who is also TRS Working President tweeted on Sunday night. In his 95th Mann ki Baat broadcast, Modi hailed a "unique gift" from a weaver from Telangana, Hariprasad, who sent the PM a G20 logo woven by him

The Telangana government had on several occasions written letters to the Centre urging to sanction a Mega Powerloom Cluster (MPC) at Sircilla in the state under the Comprehensive Powerloom Cluster Development Scheme (CPCDS). Meanwhile, Yedhi Hariprasad, the weaver who sent the G20 logo to the PM, said the artwork took three days to complete and was sent on November 24.

"I was delighted to see the Prime Minister mentioning my name in "Man ki Baat" programme repeatedly, by showing the cloth woven by me with G20 logo, the weaver said on Sunday.

(With PTI inputs)