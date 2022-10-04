Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Samajwadi Party Founder Mulayam Singh Yadav Continues To Be Critical: Hospital

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav (82) has been admitted to the critical care unit of Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

Mulayam Singh Yadav
File photo of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Oct 2022 3:11 pm

The condition of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be critical and on Tuesday he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta hospital in Gurugram, the hospital said.

Yadav, 82, was in the critical care unit of the hospital till Monday.

"Mulayam Singh ji is still critical and admitted in the ICU of Medanta hospital and is being treated by a comprehensive team of specialists," said the health bulletin issued by the hospital, and tweeted by the Samajwadi Party on its official handle.

"We all wish for his speedy recovery and long life," the party said.

Yadav has been under treatment at the Medanta Hospital since August 22. He was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.

The SP patriarch was also admitted to the facility in July, according to sources.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Related stories

Mulayam Singh Yadav Rushed To ICU, Kept On Ventilator

UP Election: Amit Shah Chides SP Over Mulayam Singh Yadav's Poll Campaigning

Mulayam Singh Yadav Or Akhilesh? What UP Voters Think About Samajwadi Party

Tags

National India Uttar Pradesh Samajwadi Party Founder Mulayam Singh Yadav Health Medanta Hospital Critical Gurugram Intensive Care Unit(ICU)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Is FSN E-Commerce, Nykaa's Parent company, Issuing Bonus Shares?

Why Is FSN E-Commerce, Nykaa's Parent company, Issuing Bonus Shares?

Women's Asia Cup: India Vs Sri Lanka - Preview

Women's Asia Cup: India Vs Sri Lanka - Preview