Saturday, Oct 01, 2022
Home National

Salary Hike Order For Police In Gadchiroli In Two Days: Fadnavis

Fadnavis, who handles the home portfolio and is guardian minister of this eastern Maharashtra district held a meeting of the District Planning Committee in Gadchiroli city earlier in the day. 

Salary Hike Order For Police In Gadchiroli In Two Days: Fadnavis

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Oct 2022 8:28 pm

An order increasing the salaries of police personnel posted in the Naxalite-affected Gadchiroli district would be issued within two days, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said here on Saturday.

The decision on increasing the salaries of police personnel in the district one-and-half times was pending, he told reporters.

The decision has been taken now and the salary hike order will be issued by Monday, he said.

The first phase of Konsari sponge iron project and its subsequent phases with investment of Rs 18,000 crore will get approval by April 2023, the deputy CM informed.

A special mining corridor will be created to tackle the traffic congestion caused by mining vehicles and trucks, he said.

A special compensation package will be given to the people affected by the Meddigatta irrigation project on Maharashtra-Telangana border, Fadnavis said.

-With PTI Input

