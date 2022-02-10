Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

SAI Has Established Para Centre At Its Regional Centre In Gandhinagar: Thakur

The centre is operational in the disciplines of athletics, swimming, powerlifting and table tennis.

SAI Has Established Para Centre At Its Regional Centre In Gandhinagar: Thakur
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 8:00 pm

The Sports Authority of India has established a para centre under its National Centre of Excellence Scheme at SAI regional centre in Gandhinagar, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said in the Parliament on Thursday.


Under the 'promotion of sports among persons with disabilities' vertical of the Khelo India scheme, financial assistance is provided to support district and state-level games to the concerned national sports federations, namely, Special Olympic Bharat, All India Sports Council of Deaf and Paralympics Committee of India. 


Further, under the 'talent search and development' vertical of the Khelo India Scheme, 29 para-athletes have been identified in four para-sports disciplines and are being provided without of pocket allowance of Rs 10,000 per month.

Related stories

Zomato's Loss Narrows To Rs 67.2 Crore In December Quarter

IND Vs WI: Ruturaj Gaikwad Out Of Isolation After Recovering From COVID-19

Three Women Held For Selling Illicit Liquor In Mumbai


In addition, the nodal body has also established a para centre at SAI's regional centre in Gandhinagar. The centre is operational in the disciplines of athletics, swimming, powerlifting and table tennis. 


The selected athletes are provided support in the form of expert coaches, sports equipment, boarding and lodging, sports kit, competition exposure, educational expenses, medical/insurance and stipend as per the approved scheme norms. Most of the other centres of SAI have also been made disabled-friendly.


This ministry implements the Khelo India Scheme with the twin objectives of mass participation and promotion of excellence in sports, under which various programmes have been launched under the different Khelo India verticals to realise the objective of broad-basing and promoting the culture of sports. 


These initiatives are undertaken in both rural and urban areas across the country. The information was given by Thakur in a written reply in Rajya Sabha. 

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Para Centre Anurag Thakur Sports Minister SAI
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

37.33 Lakh Smart Electricity Meters Installed In Country So Far: R K Singh

37.33 Lakh Smart Electricity Meters Installed In Country So Far: R K Singh

Telangana's Downward Trend Continues, Reports 767 New Coronavirus Cases

MP: Cop Caught Taking Rs 25,000 Bribe In Jabalpur

10 New Schools Of Specialised Excellence To Be Operational In Delhi From The Academic Year 2022-23

Covid: 547 New Cases, Seven More Deaths In J&K

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Police and forensics team investigating the scene of violence as they stand in front of a burnt vehicle in Tikonia, Lakhimpur Kheri, in October.

A Look Back At Lakhimpur Kheri Violence As Accused Ashish Mishra Gets Bail

Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar

Happy Anniversary: Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's Moments To Remember

Visitors flock to Gruga park in Essen, Germany to watch illuminated trees and light art.

Trees Lit Up With Neon Fireflies At Germany's Light Art Festival

Students of Alia University in Kolkata turned up in large numbers with placards and slogans to protests against the recent ban on hijab in several educational institutions in Karnataka.

Kolkata Women Take To Streets Against Hijab Controversy In Karnataka

A woman shows her inked finger after casting vote at a polling station, during the first phase of UP Assembly elections, in Dadri.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: Polling At 58 Seats Begin In West UP