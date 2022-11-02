Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
Sachin Pilot Says Climate Of Indecision In Rajasthan Must End

Rajasthan: Congress leader Sachin Pilot breaks his silence and demands action against MLAs who skipped the CLP meeting.

File photo of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot
File photo of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot

Updated: 02 Nov 2022 6:46 pm

In Rajasthan, it may appear that the crisis in the Congress party may have settled down between the warring factions led by chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, however it is not the case.

Pilot’s recent statement made it clear that the issues between the two factions are yet to be resolved.

Breaking his silence over the political crisis that took place in September, Pilot on Wednesday said that action should be taken against those MLAs who allegedly boycotted the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting and held a parallel meeting.

Talking to reporters at his residence, 11 Civil lines on Wednesday afternoon, Pilot said, "Party shall take action against the Congress MLAs in Rajasthan who revolted against the party by skipping the CLP meeting and holding a parallel meeting". 

He also indicated that with one year to go for the assembly elections in the state, the decisions to be taken, like holding a CLP meeting, shall be taken by the AICC.

The AICC has already given notices for indiscipline to three leaders Rajasthan Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal, state chief whip Mahesh Joshi and RTDC chief Dharmendra Rathore, for skipping the CLP meeting on September 25.

Further drawing the attention of newly appointed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Pilot added "Congress is an old party and equal rules and discipline are applicable to all. The observers appointed by the party in Rajasthan had already given their comments and the three MLAs received notices also.  But now is the time that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge should take a decision in this matter at the earliest, which I hope he will".

Pilot said that CM Ashok Gehlot has also apologised to former party chief Sonia Gandhi. When asked that if there will be any big political decision in Rajasthan, Pilot reminded that Rajasthan observer K C Venugopal had assured that a decision on the 'Rajasthan situation” shall be taken soon. "Time has come to end the climate of indecision in Rajasthan".

On September 29 Congress leader KC Venugopal asserted that the then Congress president Sonia Gandhi will decide in two days on the candidature of Rajasthan Chief Minister after the recent political crisis in the state. However, it has been more than one month and things are back to the status quo that was in place since the Congress came to power in 2018.

While the Congress has hinted through the notices issued and instructions to party leaders for keeping away from controversies that it is keeping a close watch on happenings in Rajasthan, it is yet to be seen if the animosity between the two warring groups will cease, anytime soon.

Congress sources say both the Pilot and Gehlot camps are playing a wait-and-watch game whether Pilot is given a larger in the state party organisation or government.

Assembly polls are due in Rajasthan in December 2023. At present Congress has 106 MLAs, the BJP 71, the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) three, the CPI(M) and Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) two each, and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) one. The Assembly has 13 independent legislators.

Tags

National India Rajasthan Jaipur Congress Sachin Pilot Ashok Gehlot Congress Legislature Party (CLP) MLAs Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
