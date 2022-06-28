Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
Russia Bans US President Joe Biden’s Wife, Daughter From Entry

Russia’s move to ban US President Joe Biden’s wife and daughter from entering the country has come in response to the widening sanctions against the former.

US President Joe Biden.(File photo) AP

Updated: 28 Jun 2022 4:54 pm

Russia on Tuesday announced that it was banning the wife and daughter of US President Joe Biden from entering the country, in response to widening sanctions against Russia.

The Foreign Ministry said 25 names were being added to the country's “stop list” including Biden's wife Jill and daughter Ashley.

It also banned entry to four senators whom it identified as “responsible for the formation of the (US) Russophobic course:” Republicans Mitch McConnell, Susan Collins and Ben Sasse and Democrat Kirstin Gillibrand.

The list also includes prominent academics including Francis Fukuyama, noted for his book “The End of History and the Last Man” that posited the spread of liberal democracies could mark the ultimate development of society. 
 

