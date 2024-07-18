National

Rupleena Bose: Award-Winning Screenwriter, Actor & Professor in Conversation with Avantika Mehta

Outlook’s senior-associate-editor Avantika Mehta in conversation with the author Rupleena Bose. Rupleena Bose serves as an associate professor at Sri Venkateshwara College, University of Delhi.She has written several screenplays and a non-fiction film titled You Don’t Belong. which has won a National Film Award. She has been a Charles Wallace India trust scholarship holder for creative writing. she is also an occasional actor and has co-written a non-fiction book on the history of film festivals titled ‘In the Life of a Film Festival’ (Harper Collins,2018). Her debut novel, just released, is called 'Summer Of Then'.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav To Lead In T20Is; Rohit Sharma Captain For ODIs
  2. Geoffrey Boycott Undergoes Successful Surgery To Remove Throat Tumour
  3. IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: What Happened The Last Time India Faced Pakistan
  4. ENG Vs WI: Bazball-Powered England Hit Fastest Ever Team Fifty In Test History
  5. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test Toss Update: West Indies Bowl First At Trent Bridge - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. FIFA World Rankings: Spain Climb To Third After Euro Triumph; Argentina On Top
  2. Bundesliga: Dani Olmo Considering RB Leipzig Future Following Euro 2024 Success
  3. English Premier League: Ange Postecoglou Remains Focused On Tottenham Amid England Links
  4. Lionel Messi Asked To Apologize: Argentina Players' Racist Chant Controvery - Explained
  5. English Premier League: Grateful Archie Gray Happy To Play In Any Position For Tottenham After 'Good' Debut
Tennis News
  1. Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Breezes Past Jesper De Jong Into Second Round
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Will Rafael Nadal Join Andy Murray In Bidding Adieu?
  3. Swedish Open: Ruud Stunned As Monteiro Advances To Quarter-Finals
  4. Nordea Open 2024: Sumit Nagal-Karol Drzewiecki Pair Bows Out After First Round
  5. Rafael Nadal: Former World No 1 Named In US Open 2024 Entry List
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gonda Train Accident LIVE: 4 Dead, 20 Injured, Rescue Ops Underway; Ex-Gratia Announced
  2. Laser Beams, Long Hours And Car Chases, How Mumbai Paparazzi Shot Ambani Wedding  
  3. India News LIVE: NEET Counselling Date To Be Discussed On Monday; 4 Dead In Train Derailment In UP
  4. JK: 2 Militants Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid In Kupwara; 2 Soldiers Injured In Doda
  5. IAS Puja Khedkar Row: Trainee Officer's Father Suspended Twice Over Extortion Charges
Entertainment News
  1. Janhvi Kapoor Hospitalised Due To Food Poisoning, Father Boney Kapoor Confirms
  2. Deepika Padukone Continues Setting Fashion Goals With Her Maternity Style
  3. Entertainment News 18 July Highlights: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl, 'Stree' 2 Trailer Out
  4. BTS’ Jimin To Perform His New Song 'Who' On Jimmy Fallon’s 'The Tonight Show'
  5. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl: We Are Tickled Pink With Joy
US News
  1. UK Welcomes Labour Government | King Charles III Opens Parliament With New Agendas
  2. 5 Things NRIs Must Keep In Mind While Investing In Real Estate In India
  3. Scientists Reconstruct The Face Of Ivan The Terrible
  4. Discover The Enchanting Seven Sisters Of Northeast India: Travel Guide, Tips, And Highlights
  5. 'Will Make A Great VP': Usha Chilukuri All Praise For Husband JD Vance As He Accepts Nomination
World News
  1. Facebook, Instagram Restricted In Pakistan As Govt Cracks Down On Social Media
  2. 'Lost WSJ Job After Refusing To Drop Role', Says Head Of Hong Kong's Leading Journalist Group
  3. UK Welcomes Labour Government | King Charles III Opens Parliament With New Agendas
  4. 5 Things NRIs Must Keep In Mind While Investing In Real Estate In India
  5. Bangladesh Quota Protest: 11 More Killed As Students Vow 'Complete Shutdown'
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Trailer Review: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Join Forces To Fight The Headless Villain In Chanderi
  2. Monsoon Updates: Heavy Rain In Mumbai, Showers In Delhi; 6 Dead In Karnataka Landslide
  3. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl: We Are Tickled Pink With Joy
  4. Nepal Landslide: 19 Bodies, Including 4 Indians, Recovered Week After Twin Bus Accident
  5. Kanwar Yatra: Police Ask Eatery Owners To Show Names To Rule Out 'Confusion'; Politicians React
  6. 4 Dead As Dibrugarh Express Train Derails In UP's Gonda
  7. Gonda Train Accident LIVE: 4 Dead, 20 Injured, Rescue Ops Underway; Ex-Gratia Announced
  8. Andhra Horror: YSRCP Youth Wing Member Hacked To Death With Machete, Chopped Hands Lie On Road