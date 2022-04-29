Friday, Apr 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

RPF Anti-Human Trafficking Unit Rescues 10 Minors, Four Women

The Aadhaar cards of some of the victims were allegedly forged, said the officials.

RPF Anti-Human Trafficking Unit Rescues 10 Minors, Four Women
Railway Protection Force PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Apr 2022 1:06 pm

Ten minors and four women allegedly being trafficked to a southern state were rescued by the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of Railway Protection Force at Chakradharpur in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, an RPF Officer said on Friday.

The victims, who hail from different villages in the vicinity of Chakradharpur town, were rescued when they were about to catch train bound for Ernakulam on Wednesday evening, the officer said.

A team of the Anti-Human Trafficking unit detained them after they failed to give satisfactory reply and handed them over to Childline authorities, the RPF officer said.

Related stories

SC Declines Urgent Hearing On Plea Seeking Virtual Court Hearings Be Declared Fundamental Right

CM Ashok Gehlot Describes Power Outage In Country As 'National Crisis'

Congress Raises Doubts Over Puri Heritage Corridor Project

The Aadhaar cards of some of the victims were allegedly forged.

"We have detained them on the basis of information given by local Childline authorities", the officer said.

Preliminary investigation by the RPF revealed that they were going to a Southern state in search of livelihood, the officer said.

The childline officials claimed that all the 14 were minors. The human traffickers could not be identified, said the official.

Tags

National Human Trafficking Trafficking Child Protection And Development Railway Protection Force (RPF) Aadhaar Card Forgery Police & Security Forces Kidnapping
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Gangubai's Daughter On Alia Bhatt Film: 'My Mother Was A Respected Woman'

Hong Kong's John Lee pledges to enact local security law

Hong Kong's John Lee pledges to enact local security law