'Royalty Payable On Minerals Not Tax': Supreme Court Calls A 1989 Verdict 'Incorrect'

In a 8:1 verdict, a nine-judge Supreme Court Constitution bench held on Thursday that royalty payable on minerals is not tax. The Supreme Court majority verdict held that states have legislative competence to impose tax on mines and minerals-bearing lands under Constitution.
The nine-judge bench which delivered the judgement was headed by CJI DY Chandrachud and comprises Justices Hrishikesh Roy, Abhay Oka, BV Nagarathna, JB Pardiwala, Manoj Misra, Ujjal Bhuyan, SC Sharma and AG Masih.
Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said Justice BV Nagarathna delivered a dissenting verdict on whether royalty payable on minerals is tax.
The majority verdict said that the 1989 judgment of its seven-judge Constitution bench, which held that royalty on minerals is tax, is incorrect.
Justice BV Nagarathna said states do not have legislative competence to levy tax on mines and minerals-bearing lands.
According to LiveLaw, the key questions that the court examined were - whether royalties on mining leases be considered as tax and whether the states have the power to levy royalty/tax on mineral rights after the enactment of Parliamentary law Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act 1957.