National

'Royalty Payable On Minerals Not Tax': Supreme Court Calls A 1989 Verdict 'Incorrect'

A majority verdict said that the 1989 judgment of its seven-judge Constitution bench, which held that royalty on minerals is tax, is incorrect.

royalty on minerals
The Supreme Court of India Photo: PTI/File
info_icon

In a 8:1 verdict, a nine-judge Supreme Court Constitution bench held on Thursday that royalty payable on minerals is not tax. The Supreme Court majority verdict held that states have legislative competence to impose tax on mines and minerals-bearing lands under Constitution.

The nine-judge bench which delivered the judgement was headed by CJI DY Chandrachud and comprises Justices Hrishikesh Roy, Abhay Oka, BV Nagarathna, JB Pardiwala, Manoj Misra, Ujjal Bhuyan, SC Sharma and AG Masih.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said Justice BV Nagarathna delivered a dissenting verdict on whether royalty payable on minerals is tax.

The majority verdict said that the 1989 judgment of its seven-judge Constitution bench, which held that royalty on minerals is tax, is incorrect.

Justice BV Nagarathna said states do not have legislative competence to levy tax on mines and minerals-bearing lands.

According to LiveLaw, the key questions that the court examined were - whether royalties on mining leases be considered as tax and whether the states have the power to levy royalty/tax on mineral rights after the enactment of Parliamentary law Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act 1957.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI: Harry Brook Keen To Focus On Test Cricket Amid England Captaincy Uncertainty
  2. Scotland Vs Namibia, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SCO Vs NAM
  3. India Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs BAN-W 1st Semi-Final
  4. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Women's Asia Cup T20 2024: When, Where To Watch PAK-W Vs SL-W Semi-Final 2 Match
  5. England Cricket: ENG Pacer Jofra Archer Sets His Sight On Ashes As Pacer Aims For Test Return In 2025
Football News
  1. Argentina Vs Morocco, Paris Olympics 2024: Fan Invasion, Longest VAR Check, Disallowed Goal - Timeline
  2. ARG 1-2 MAR: Watch Argentina's Disallowed Goal Against Morocco At Paris Olympic Games 2024 - Video
  3. Football Transfers: Aston Villa's Moussa Diaby Completes Al-Ittihad Switch
  4. Messi, Mascherano React After Argentina's Controversial Defeat Against Morocco In Paris Olympics
  5. Football At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Canada Send Two Staff Members Home Following Drone Incident
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray Retirement, Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Right Time For Me', Says Tennis Legend
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Laura Muir Lauds 'Inspirational' Andy Murray Ahead Of Swansong
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Sinner Becomes Latest To Withdraw
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz Cautious Over Gold Medal Chances
  5. Mark Cavendish Lauds 'Incredible Person' Andy Murray As British Tennis Great Nears Retirement
Hockey News
  1. India Vs New Zealand, Hockey At Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pool B Match
  2. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  3. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  4. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Weather News LIVE Updates: Heavy Rains Pound Mumbai, Pune; Parts Of Delhi Waterlogged
  2. 'Royalty Payable On Minerals Not Tax': Supreme Court Calls A 1989 Verdict 'Incorrect'
  3. Himachal Rains: Leh-Manali Road Closed After Cloudburst Triggers Flash Flood; Advisory Issued
  4. Remembering The Kargil War: Why India Did Not Cross The Line Of Control In 1999
  5. 'Don't Travel To Manipur, J&K': US Revises Travel Advisory For Nationals Citing 'Terrorism, Armed Conflict'
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News Live Updates, 25 July: 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' Trailer Out
  2. Watch: Jennifer Lopez Throws A 'Bridgerton' Themed Birthday Party As She Turns 55
  3. Jasmin Bhasin Says 'My Vision Is Back'; Spotted Making First Public Appearance After Corneal Damage
  4. Akshay Kumar Recalls Being Cheated By Some Producers, Reveals He Has Not Yet Received His Payment
  5. Did You Know? Ajay Devgn Said Yes To Mahesh Bhatt's 'Zakhm' While He Was In The Shower
US News
  1. ‘I’m The First President Of This Century To...’: Biden’s First Speech Since Dropping Out | Top Quotes
  2. Is Chick-Fil-A Taking Away Waffle Fries? Viral TikTok Sparks Panic Among Fans | Here's The Truth
  3. 'Taylor Swift Would Probably Like A Word': JD Vance's 'Childless Cat Ladies' Comment Sparks Swiftie Backlash As Old Video Resurfaces
  4. CrowdStrike Offers $10 Uber Eats Gift Card As Apology For Global Outage Affecting Millions
  5. 5 Stunning Waterfalls In The US You Must Visit
World News
  1. Watch: US Lawmaker Holds Up ‘War Criminal’ Sign During Netanyahu’s Speech
  2. FTA And Tech Security: India And UK's New Labour Government Reset Ties
  3. ‘I’m The First President Of This Century To...’: Biden’s First Speech Since Dropping Out | Top Quotes
  4. 'Iran’s Useful Idiots': Netanyahu's 'Message' For Anti-Israel Protesters In Address To Congress
  5. Is Chick-Fil-A Taking Away Waffle Fries? Viral TikTok Sparks Panic Among Fans | Here's The Truth
Latest Stories
  1. Argentina Vs Morocco, Paris Olympics 2024: Fan Invasion, Longest VAR Check, Disallowed Goal - Timeline
  2. 'Iran’s Useful Idiots': Netanyahu's 'Message' For Anti-Israel Protesters In Address To Congress
  3. IAS Puja Khedkar's Parents Divorced? Centre Seeks Report On Marital Status| Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Batra Plays Teen Hursey In Opener - Check Full Table Tennis Draw
  5. Did You Know? Ajay Devgn Said Yes To Mahesh Bhatt's 'Zakhm' While He Was In The Shower
  6. Pune Rains: 4 Dead, Schools Shut, Boats Deployed For Rescue Op | Top Updates
  7. Weather News LIVE Updates: Heavy Rains Pound Mumbai, Pune; Parts Of Delhi Waterlogged
  8. India At Paris Olympics 2024 Live: Archers Start Medal Hunt With Ranking Round