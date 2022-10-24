Monday, Oct 24, 2022
Rishi Sunak Wins Tory Contest To Make History As UK’s First Indian-Origin PM

With Penny Mordaunt withdrawing from the race, Rishi Sunak will become Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister on Diwali.

Updated: 24 Oct 2022 8:22 pm

Rishi Sunak on Monday is all set to make history on Diwali as Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister after being elected unopposed as the new leader of the governing Conservative Party, following Penny Mordaunt's withdrawal from the race.

The 42-year-old former chancellor was comfortably in the lead, having secured the public backing of over half the 357 Tory MPs – way above the 100 minimum required to make the shortlist. 

In time for the 1400 local time Monday deadline, Sir Graham Brady, chair of the influential 1922 Committee of backbench MPs, announced in the Parliament complex that he had received only one nomination and therefore Sunak is the winner of the leadership contest.

This means Sunak is poised to walk through the door of 10 Downing Street in London after an audience with King Charles III in Buckingham Palace, the timeframe of which will become known soon. 

