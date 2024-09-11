Reservation Policy Is Not A Job Distribution Programme

The top judiciary decided not to discuss the complex and corrupt implementation process of the reservation policy. Such an investigation would reveal that the presence of SCs in state institutions is overtly negligible in Group A and B posts, whereas they are more segregated into lower positions, mainly in menial and hazardous jobs (like sanitation workers). The idea of a creamy layer among the SCs and STs is therefore a mistaken attribute, as it typecasts or vilifies a small number of beneficiaries as dominant groups that appropriate the reservation policy more than the rest. Instead, the small and reserved category candidates in the state institutions often face discrimination and harassment at workplaces.