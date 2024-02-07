Rescue Underway: Blast At Harda Firecracker Factory Kills 11, Injures 174

Rescue work underway after blast and fire at a firecracker factory, in Harda, Madhya Pradesh.
Rescue officials at the site of the firecrackers factory where an explosion and subsequent blaze on Tuesday killed at least 11 people and injured 174 others, in Harda district.
Debris of a firecracker factory after a fire broke out here, in Harda, Madhya Pradesh.
An injured victim of the of Harda firecracker factory blast being shifted to the Government Hamidia hospital in Bhopal.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inquires about the condition of the people injured in the Harda's firecrackers factory blast accident, at the Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal.
A woman injured in a fireworks factory is shifted to a government hospital in Bhopal. A fire raced through a fireworks factory in central India on Tuesday, killing 11 people and injuring about 150 others as it sparked other explosions, officials said.
