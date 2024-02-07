National

Rescue Underway: Blast At Harda Firecracker Factory Kills 11, Injures 174

Tragedy strikes as a blast at a firecracker factory in Harda, Madhya Pradesh, claims 11 lives and leaves 174 injured.

Photo Webdesk

February 7, 2024

Harda Blast In Firecracker Factory Photo: PTI

Rescue work underway after blast and fire at a firecracker factory, in Harda, Madhya Pradesh.

Harda Blast In Firecracker Factory
Harda Blast In Firecracker Factory Photo: PTI

Rescue officials at the site of the firecrackers factory where an explosion and subsequent blaze on Tuesday killed at least 11 people and injured 174 others, in Harda district.

Harda Blast In Firecracker Factory
Harda Blast In Firecracker Factory Photo: PTI

Harda Blast In Firecracker Factory
Harda Blast In Firecracker Factory Photo: PTI

Debris of a firecracker factory after a fire broke out here, in Harda, Madhya Pradesh.

Harda Blast In Firecracker Factory
Harda Blast In Firecracker Factory Photo: PTI

An injured victim of the of Harda firecracker factory blast being shifted to the Government Hamidia hospital in Bhopal.

Harda Blast In Firecracker Factory
Harda Blast In Firecracker Factory Photo: PTI

Harda Blast In Firecracker Factory
Harda Blast In Firecracker Factory Photo: PTI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inquires about the condition of the people injured in the Harda's firecrackers factory blast accident, at the Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal.

Harda Blast In Firecracker Factory
Harda Blast In Firecracker Factory Photo: AP/Abdul Mujeeb Faruqui

A woman injured in a fireworks factory is shifted to a government hospital in Bhopal. A fire raced through a fireworks factory in central India on Tuesday, killing 11 people and injuring about 150 others as it sparked other explosions, officials said.

Harda Blast In Firecracker Factory
Harda Blast In Firecracker Factory Photo: AP/Abdul Mujeeb Faruqui

A man injured in a fireworks factory is shifted to a government hospital in Bhopal. A fire raced through a fireworks factory in central India on Tuesday, killing 11 people and injuring about 150 others as it sparked other explosions, officials said.

