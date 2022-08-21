Sunday, Aug 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Reports: Japan Leader Rests After Testing Positive For Covid

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been diagnosed with the coronavirus Sunday and canceled his planned travels while he recuperates. 

Japan PM Fumio Kishida
Japan PM Fumio Kishida AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Aug 2022 10:34 pm

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been diagnosed with the coronavirus Sunday and canceled his planned travels while he recuperates. 

Kishida developed a fever and cough late Saturday and tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, Japanese media reports said. The prime minister's office was not immediately available for comment. 

The 65-year-old prime minister was on summer vacation last week and is scheduled to return to work Monday. It's not clear where or how he was infected. 

Kishida won't go in person to a conference on African development later this month in Tunisia but will take part in it online, and he postponed his trip to the Middle East, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Cases of coronavirus infections have been surging recently in Japan, although most people — including Kishida — have been vaccinated. Other world leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden have been diagnosed with Covid-19 and recovered.

Related stories

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Calls For Unity To Achieve Abe's Unmet Goals

PM Modi Reaches Tokyo, Japanese Counterpart Fumio Kishida Receives Him At Quad Leaders' Summit

Fumio Kishida Is Japan's New Prime Minister

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Increases Covid-19 Death Tolls Negligence Positivity Rate Government Facilities Fatality Rate
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Mumbai Terror Attacks: What Happened On 26/11?

Mumbai Terror Attacks: What Happened On 26/11?

Has Nifty Run Out Of Steam After Rallying Nearly 20% From June Lows?

Has Nifty Run Out Of Steam After Rallying Nearly 20% From June Lows?